Home  >  News

Petitioners say anti-terror law not necessary

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 02 2021 10:24 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Supreme Court magistrates concluded interpellating petitioners against the Anti-Terrorism Act.

But the oral arguments are far from over because justices will next interpellate the Solicitor General and friends of court. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Supreme Court   Anti-Terrorism Act   Anti-Terror Act   anti-terror law oral arguments  