The Department of Education will look into reports that some private learning institutions in Manila were allegedly requiring their pre-teen students to go to school to have their graduation photos taken, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

Those under 15 are still banned from going out of their homes to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the inter-agency task force on COVID-19 earlier said. Schools across the country have, meanwhile, shifted to remote learning to prevent contagion.

"Ito po’y ipinarating na namin sa Department of Education at sila po ay mag-iimbestiga na," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

(We have relayed this to the Department of Education and they will investigate.)

"Pero hayaan na po nating gumalaw ang Department of Education at ‘antayin na lang po natin kung ano magiging desisyon ng Department of Education dahil nga po the IATF policy is 12-year-olds must still stay home," he said.

(But let us allow the Department of Education to move, and let use wait for its decision because the IATF policy is 12-year-olds must still stay home.)

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier rejected a proposed pilot test for face-to-face classes. Students have been relying on online classes, printed modules, and TV and radio broadcasts in the absence of in-person classes.