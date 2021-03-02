Duterte to welcome AstraZeneca vaccine when supplies arrive, says spokesman

Watch more in iWantTFC

President Rodrigo Duterte will welcome in person the arrival of COVID-19 shots from Britain's AstraZeneca, which has no definite date yet, Malacañang said on Tuesday.

The Philippines on Monday was supposed to receive 525,600 AstraZeneca vaccine doses through the vaccine-sharing COVAX Facility. However, logistical problems have indefinitely delayed the arrival of these shots, which could have been the country's second vaccine supply.

"He’s (Duterte) on standby to also be at the airport to receive the delivery of the COVAX vaccine AstraZeneca kung kailan po ito mangyayari ‘no (whenever this happens)," said Palace spokesman Harry Roque.

"Kahapon po, nagbigay siya ng order matapos ang Talk to the People, sabihin lang sa kaniya kung kailan darating at sasalubong din po siya. Uuwi siya ng Maynila kung siya’y nasa Davao at sasalubong din siya sa AstraZeneca," Roque told a news briefing.

Duterte on Sunday welcomed in person the arrival of the country's first vaccine supply, courtesy of China's donation of 600,000 COVID-19 shots from Beijing-based drug maker Sinovac Biotech.

"Kung dumating [ang bakuna], kinakailangan pasalamatan din natin ang WHO at ang gobyerno po ng Inglatera," said Roque.

(If the vaccines arrive, we also need to thank the World Health Organization and the British government.)

The World Health Organization's Representative in the Philippines, Dr. Rabindra Abeyasinghe, had confirmed that around 5.5 million to 9.2 million doses of AstraZeneca's vaccine, which the Philippine drug regulator already approved for emergency use, have been earmarked for the country under the COVAX Facility.

Some 17 million doses of the product, which the WHO had also listed for emergency use, have been procured as well by the private sector and local governments, according to presidential adviser for entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion.

AstraZeneca said it believed its vaccine could protect against severe disease, given that the neutralizing antibody activity was equivalent to that of other COVID-19 vaccines that have demonstrated protection against severe disease.

It noted though early last month that based on early data from a trial, its product appeared to offer only limited protection against mild disease caused by the South African variant of COVID-19.

The Philippines, which has recorded over 580,000 coronavirus infections, aims to vaccinate 70 million people or two-thirds of the population this year.

- with report from Reuters