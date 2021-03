Doctor inoculated with Sinovac urges healthworkers not to wait for 'best' vaccine

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The doctor who received the Chinese vaccine administered by Health Secretary Francisco Duque said Tuesday she was "perfectly fine."

Dr. Eileen Aniceto, manager of the Lung Center of the Philippines' emergency medicine and outpatient department, urged her colleagues to get vaccinated and not wait for the "best" vaccine.

"Ang kailangan lang sigurong tandaan ng lahat (We all need to remember that) all of the vaccines have equal protection capabilities against severe disease, against dying from COVID," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

"For healthcare workers, everyday you go out into the community, you can get it. Siyempre you take all the precautions pero may makakalusot at makakalusot."

(Of course you take all the precautions but you might still contract the virus.)

Some 200 frontliners of the Lung Center of the Philippines have lined up to receive CoronaVac and more have expressed willingness to receive it, Aniceto said.