Home  >  News

House lawmakers begin plenary debates on con-con bill

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2023 10:15 PM

Watch more on iWantTFC

Philippine lawmakers agree to limit proposed revisions to the 1987 Constitution to only cover economic provisions.

But a lawmaker who supports charter change admitted this safeguard is not binding. - ANC, The World Tonight, March 1, 2023
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   1987 Constitution   House of Representatives   charter change   constitutional convention  