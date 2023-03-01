Home > News House lawmakers begin plenary debates on con-con bill ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 01 2023 10:15 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Philippine lawmakers agree to limit proposed revisions to the 1987 Constitution to only cover economic provisions. But a lawmaker who supports charter change admitted this safeguard is not binding. - ANC, The World Tonight, March 1, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight 1987 Constitution House of Representatives charter change constitutional convention /entertainment/03/01/23/ogie-diaz-baon-ang-good-memories-kasama-si-liza-soberano/video/business/03/01/23/ph-shares-close-higher-on-first-trading-day-in-march-at-6607/video/news/03/01/23/alleged-illegal-mining-activities-ruin-zamboanga-mountain/news/03/01/23/at-un-meet-remulla-asserts-ph-sovereignty-over-external-interference/video/news/03/01/23/pcg-rushing-to-contain-oil-spill-in-oriental-mindoro