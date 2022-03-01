Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Principles, substance, speed. These and more are just some of the qualities exhibited by 4 presidential candidates who participated in a debate over the weekend hosted by CNN Philippines.

Dindo Manhit, president of research firm Stratbase ADR Institute, said that during the debate, Senator and former national police chief Panfilo Lacson showed his strength in security and defense matters.

"It's very clear where his positions are and you would need people like this in government. Of course he has challenging numbers in the polls right now but imagine having that kind of thinking, that definite and principled stance. Any government will benefit from that kind of leadership," he said in an interview on ANC's Headstart.

On the other hand, Manhit said Senator and boxing champ Manny Pacquiao can elevate his proposal to build a jail for corrupt officials.

"Very simple, very light but imagine if he brings it to a higher level. How will he address issues of corruption, how will he make individuals, government officials accountable," he said.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso was "trying to talk to a certain crowd" who is more emotional, Manhit noted.

"There’s always this challenge for him that he always answers things from a motherhood point of view. But I think he’s not talking to us, he’s trying to talk to a certain crowd, more emotional," he said.

"His strength has always been, I see it in his slogan, bilis kilos. It’s about how he executes it and debates at times does not create that opportunity for him."

Vice President Leni Robredo, meantime, "approaches the campaign already from a presidential point of view," Manhit said.

"The question is has it reached a very important market? As you’ve mentioned earlier, emotional. Imagine if you can translate this substantive content-driven policy agenda that will really address these core issues I’ve mentioned earlier," he said.

"When I say people, I’m talking about class D and E that constitute more than 80 percent of voters. Sabi nga nila we need to put emotions behind our substance."

It is also "possible" that what makes Robredo's campaign harder is she's a woman, Manhit said.

"You could say it’s possible but I hope not. I think women constitute a little over 50 percent of our population. I hope our voters realize that end of the day the foundation of Filipino families are Filipino women," he said.

During the interview, Manhit said former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jnr's decision not to participate in the debate is a good strategy but noted the general public needs to hear the candidates' positions on key issues.

"The challenge is for mainstream media to encourage candidates, especially leading candidates, to participate in more public discourse. If it’s not a debate, really get them to be involved in any discussion. It has to be challenging on the part of the candidates to really answer in key positions," he said.

"We deal with realities of issues like economic hardships and consequences of this pandemic, the issue of accountability with regards to governance...These are issues that candidates, wherever they are in the polls, should have a definite stand."

For his part, Lacson noted that in the military, a soldier cannot salute a person who is not there.

“Paano mo sasaluduhan ang wala doon?"

(How can you salute people who are not physically present?)

"Kami sa military, sinasaluduhan namin iyong aming kapuwa sundalo kapag nasasalubong namin. Papaano mo sasaluduhan ang wala? Eh, 'di, sa akin ka sumaludo," he told reporters during a visit in Lucena City.

(We, in the military, we salute our fellow soldiers when we meet them. So, how can you salute people who are not there? Well, you can salute me instead.)