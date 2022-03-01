Home  >  News

Heavy traffic returns as several areas in PH shift to Alert Level 1

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2022 11:55 PM

Metro Manila and dozens of other areas in the Philippines have officially shifted to the country's loosest COVID-19 alert level status. 

The move is welcomed by mall businesses and airlines battered by the pandemic. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 1, 2022
