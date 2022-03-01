Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA – A researcher at the Ateneo de Manila University believes fewer physical inspections at the ports while focusing on inspections of riskier commodities could lessen corruption and yield higher collections for the Bureau of Customs.

Kenneth Abante, a researcher of the Ateneo de Manila University, wrote his master’s thesis on minimizing smuggling in the Philippines and restoring public trust in the Bureau of Customs for the Harvard University Center for International Development. He was also an independent analyst for the Performance Governance Scorecard of the Institute for Solidarity in Asia, where the BOC won the Gold Trailblazer Award.

Speaking to ANC, Abante noted that smugglers can evade paying the correct taxes by mislabeling goods as products with lower tax rates, undervaluing the invoice of the goods, or by outright smuggling of goods or bringing in shipments without the necessary permits.

He cited as an example a can of Spam, which sells for more than P100 at a grocery, could be valued at only 10 pesos through corruption. The "savings" from taxes will then be distributed to corrupt Customs officials through the "tara" system.

"If you don't [change] the system...there are billions lost to this kind of smuggling," he said.

One major cause of delay and bribery at the Customs bureau, he said, is that officials inspect too many shipments, even if its inspections do not yield derogatory or bad findings.

He said former Customs Commissioner Sonny Sevilla noted that even if 27 percent of around 120,000 monthly import entries were physically inspected and x-rayed in 2015, only 1 percent of these yielded derogatory or bad findings.

"For a category of goods with easily comparable prices, Customs can lower the physical and document rates to 2 percent, cut clearance time by half for a quarter of shipments and still earn revenues for the bureau," he said.

Abante said the Philippines also lags in tagging shipments green compared to other Southeast Asian countries, an important area in what we call trade facilitation reform. "You don’t have to inspect everything for the border to be secure," he added.

He said the Philippines only tags about 25 percent of shipments green, compared with Malaysia’s 80 percent, Cambodia’s 69 percent, and Vietnam’s 57 percent. International Customs standard is a minimum of 60 percent of shipments tagged green.

"If we prioritize inspections on riskier types of commodities, it is possible to get P10 billion more in tax collections from better declarations of these transactions," he said.

Abante said there should also be electronic auditing for shipments including an advance clearance system and a post audit entry system after the goods arrive.

"[It is] important to lower the number of physical inspections at the ports so that the ports don't get clogged and less opportunity for bribery and corruption at the port while strengthening the post audit entry system," he said.

“Commissioner (Rey Leonardo) Guerrero…actually showed improvements across his major categories. So now I think for the red lane, physical inspections, before it was 27 percent now it’s just 2 percent, which is good, and their reported success rate in the inspection, according to Commissioner Guerrero, is now between 50-60 percent, but the green lane is still at 25 percent and this needs to increase while being careful of course with other contraband that may enter the ports.”

He also noted that the BOC has seen in uptick in its collections from the post-entry audit, as seen in the bureau’s latest report to Congress.

“Again it’s important to note that the system is very hard to change, but at the same time we must also celebrate the improvements that the bureau has done over the past few years,” he said.

Asked if he agrees with the presidential candidates that the BOC has to be investigated for corruption, Abante said, “It’s hard to say. I actually want to challenge the framing of the question, and not on a per agency level, but probably even a contract level.”

“You know an alternative approach would be a risk-based approach, and I agree with one of the presidential candidates, si Vice President Leni Robredo, saying that government agencies must disclose all contracts and involve civil society in watching these contracts with the same rigor and vigor as we watch our election returns,” he said.

“It’s important to proactively disclose all contracts in a format that can be easily analyzed by experts to run a risk analysis of these priority contracts and make the investigation based on the prioritization of contract risk,” he added.

--ANC, 1 March 2022