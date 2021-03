WATCH: Philippines distributes CoronaVac doses to different hospitals

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines has started distributing the initial batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses donated by China after receiving the shipment on Sunday.

President Rodrigo Duterte attended a ceremony to mark the arrival of the initial 600,000 doses of Sinovac Biotech’s CoronaVac, which were delivered by a Chinese military aircraft ahead of a further 25 million CoronaVac doses due to be delivered in batches this year.

The vaccine doses were then distributed to different hospitals including the Philippine General Hospital, V. Luna Hospital, Lung Center of the Philippines and Veterans Memorial Medical Center.

Duterte, who turns 77 next month, told a news briefing that, though he wants to be vaccinated, his doctor wants a different Chinese brand of vaccine for him.

The Philippines is the last Southeast Asian country to receive initial vaccine supplies, fueling concerns over recovery prospects for a consumption-driven economy that suffered its worst slump on record last year, hit by lengthy coronavirus lockdowns. With Reuters