PH eyes to vaccinate all health workers by end of March

Posted at Mar 01 2021 10:54 PM

The Philippines hopes to have all health workers in the country vaccinated this month.

Meanwhile, Malacañang said another Chinese company applies for emergency use of its vaccine in the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2021
 
