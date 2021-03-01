PH eyes to vaccinate all health workers by end of March
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Mar 01 2021 10:54 PM
ANC, The World Tonight, COVID-19 vaccination program, COVID-19 vaccine rollout, Sinovac, CoronaVac, health workers
- /video/news/03/01/21/ph-begins-covid-19-vaccinations
- /entertainment/03/01/21/whos-your-guess-disney-teases-first-filipino-language-song-performed-by-this-singer
- /news/03/01/21/philippines-to-buy-161-million-covid-19-vaccine-doses-by-yearend-galvez
- /news/03/01/21/from-the-bottom-of-my-heart-duterte-thanks-chinas-xi-for-sinovac-donation
- /spotlight/03/01/21/factcheck-duterte-claims-davao-city-the-largest-city-in-the-world