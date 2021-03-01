Home  >  News

PH begins COVID-19 vaccinations

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 01 2021 10:48 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

After delays and controversies, the Philippines finally began vaccinations against COVID-19, using Sinovac doses donated by China.

Among the first recipients were health experts and government officials hoping to boost public confidence, in the inoculation drive. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 2, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   Sinovac   CoronaVac   COVID-19 vaccination program   COVID-19 vaccine rollout   COVID-19   coronavirus  