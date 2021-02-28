Hot, humid weather as PH aims to roll out COVID-19 vaccination drive

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Philippines will experience hot and humid weather on Monday, state weather bureau PAGASA said as the country aims to start its COVID-19 vaccination drive.

The northeast monsoon or amihan is weakening and may cause its last surge in northern Luzon on Tuesday or Wednesday, said PAGASA weather forecaster Ariel Rojas.

Metro Manila and the rest of the country may experience cloudy skies with isolated rains due to easterlies and localized thunderstorms, Rojas said.

The weather bureau is expecting zero to one storms this month, he added.

"In the next 7 days wala pa namang nakikitang sama ng panahon na possibleng mabuo (we're not seeing any possible weather disturbance)," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.