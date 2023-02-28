Home  >  News

Marcos: Interes ng PH dapat pangalagaan sa harap ng tensiyon sa S. China Sea

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 08:39 PM

Iniutos ni Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Jr. sa Armed Forces of the Philippines na pangalagaan ang interes ng Pilipinas sa South China Sea sa harap ng tensiyon sa lugar. Nagpa-Patrol, Willard Cheng. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Pebrero 2023. 

