Lawmaker wants additional powers for Marcos Jr. as agri chief
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:42 PM

A Philippine House lawmaker floated the possible grant of special powers to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enable him to control inflation as the country's concurrent agriculture chief.

- The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2023