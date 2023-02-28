Home  >  News

Lawmaker wants additional powers for Marcos Jr. as agri chief

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 10:42 PM

A Philippine House lawmaker floated the possible grant of special powers to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to enable him to control inflation as the country's concurrent agriculture chief. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2023
 
