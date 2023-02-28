Home  >  News

Ilang pasyente, doktor nanawagang gawing abot-kaya ang cancer treatment

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2023 08:30 PM

Kasabay ng paggunita ngayong Pebrero ng Cancer Awareness Month, nanawagan sa gobyerno ang ilang cancer patient, doctor, at foundation na gawing mas abot-kaya at mas accessible ang pagpapagamot ng cancer sa mga ospital. Nagpa-Patrol, Raya Capulong. TV Patrol, Martes, 28 Pebrero 2023. 

