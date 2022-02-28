Home  >  News

New COVID-19 cases in PH fall below 1,000 for first time in 2022

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 28 2022 11:21 PM

The Philippines posted 951 new COVID-19 cases Monday.

This is the lowest single-day tally so far this year.

The steady decline in cases has prompted the country's COVID-19 task force to place the capital region and other areas under the least restrictive alert level status. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 28, 2022
 
