House panel approves bill calling for constitutional convention to amend 1987 charter

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:02 PM

A Philippine House panel approved a proposal to amend the country's charter through a constitutional convention.

The bill provides for some delegates to be elected by October, but the year-long work of the body comes at a steep price. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023
 
