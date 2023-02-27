Home  >  News

DOH says measures in place amid bird flu outbreaks in PH

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2023 10:15 PM

A case of human transmission of bird flu in Cambodia prompted Philippine health authorities to go on alert.

They said measures to contain it are in place even as an avian influenza outbreak is reported in poultry farms throughout the Philippines. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 27, 2023
