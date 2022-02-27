Watch more on iWantTFC

Russia's invasion of Ukraine may embolden its ally China to assert control over self-ruled Taiwan, a possible conflict that may affect the Philippines, an international studies professor said Sunday.

"Russia has a partner in this part of the world and that partner is just across the South China Sea and that partner might also be emboldened by what Russia has recently done," Prof. Renato de Castro of De La Salle University told ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo.

"I think Taiwan will be the focus," De Castro said when asked if Russian President Vladimir Putin had provided a "template" for Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

A conflict between China and Taiwan "will affect" the Philippines due to the latter's proximity and because many overseas Filipinos are working there.

"We have to prepare, we have to come out with our own national security strategy," De Castro said.

He also urged voters in the May 9 elections to "choose the right leaders who have, of course, the vision, courage [and] conviction to prepare the country for the coming storm."

Last Wednesday, China's foreign ministry has said Taiwan is "not Ukraine," describing the island as "an inalienable part of China."

China, which claims Taiwan as its own territory, has stepped up military activity near the self-governing island over the past two years.

Taiwan says it is an independent country and has repeatedly vowed to defend its freedom and democracy.

— With a report from Reuters