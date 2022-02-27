PH should prepare in case China attacks Taiwan: prof
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 27 2022 09:32 AM | Updated as of Feb 27 2022 09:42 AM
anc
- /news/02/27/22/covid-19-we-still-have-to-see-if-ph-entering-endemic-phase-says-doctor
- /entertainment/02/27/22/judy-ann-celebrates-mom-carols-75th-birthday
- /entertainment/02/27/22/kim-kardashian-urges-quick-divorce-from-kanye
- /entertainment/02/27/22/sb19-to-perform-live-at-2022-ppop-convention
- /overseas/02/27/22/uks-prince-william-and-wife-say-they-stand-with-ukraine