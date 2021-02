Should Sinovac be given to health workers?

Watch more in iWantTFC

Coronavac, the COVID-19 vaccine of Chinese firm Sinovac, is now recommended by government advisers as safe and effective for Philippine health workers.

This contradicts the country's drug regulator who earlier noted that Coronavac may provide weaker protection for health workers exposed to COVID-19 patients.

Amid the conflicting opinions, workers at a state-run hospital demand they be given the most effective vaccine. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 26, 2021