Resolution seeking to relax economic provisions in 1987 Constitution expected to hurdle lower House

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2021 01:42 AM

A House resolution proposing amendments to the Philippine constitution's economic provisions is expected to be passed next month.

House lawmakers insist the charter's political provisions won't be touched.

This, however, is met with skepticism at the Senate, where the measure faces stiff opposition. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 26, 2021
