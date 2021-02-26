Home  >  News

PH holds simulation of Sinovac's COVID-19 vaccine arrival

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2021 01:30 AM

Final preparations are now underway for the Sunday arrival of Coronavac doses in the Philippines.

A welcoming ceremony for Sinovac's COVID-19 drug will be led by President Rodrigo Duterte himself. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 26, 2021
