Home  >  News

Duterte says NBI sole agency to probe PNP-PDEA shootout

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 27 2021 01:31 AM

Watch more in iWantTFC

A joint probe by the Philippine National Police and the anti-narcotics agency of their operatives' deadly shootout last Wednesday is stopped in its tracks by President Rodrigo Duterte.

The National Bureau of Investigation will instead handle the probe into the supposed misencounter. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 26, 2021
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   PNP   Philippine National Police   PDEA   Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency   NBI   National Bureau of Investigation   PNP PDEA shootout  