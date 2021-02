DOT urges domestic tourists to avail of subsidized coronavirus tests

Watch more in iWantTFC

The Department of Tourism on Friday urged the public to avail of government-subsidized tests for COVID-19, which are required for travel to domestic tourism sites.

The agency's subsidy for coronavirus screening halves the price of RT-PCR tests to P950 at the Philippine General Hospital in Manila, and P750 at the Philippine Children's Medical Center, said Tourism Undersecretary Benito Bengzon, Jr.

The subsidy has benefitted around 23,000 to 24,000 travelers, he said.

"Sa mga bibiyahe doon sa domestic tourism destinations, pumunta po kayo sa PGH o sa PCMC para makapag-avail kayo nitong 50-percent subsidy," Bengzon said in a public briefing.

(To those traveling to domestic tourism destinations, please go to the PGH or PCMC to avail of this 50-percent subsidy.)

The website of the Tourism Promotions Board features guidelines and a registration system for the subsidized COVID-19 screening.

The DOT is also working to streamline local governments' varying travel requirements to spur domestic tourism, said Bengzon.