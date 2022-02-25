Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA—The son of slain Antique governor Evelio B. Javier on Friday said their family didn't think they got justice for the politician's murder.

"I do not think my family got justice at all. On one hand, the trial was manhandled and maneuvered by various political personalities," Gideon Javier told ANC's "Rundown."

"On the other hand, [Arturo] Pacificador was running around the country free for many years before being officially surrendered. I think it was 6 or 7 years that he was out there going everywhere, being seen by everyone.

"And then, like all these personalities came and interfered with the trial. And then, to make things worse, they went through changes of judges because of the length of the trial and the last judge to come in was from the same hometown as Pacificador."

"Pacificador is not from Antique," Javier added. "He is from Pototan in Iloilo. A year before his not guilty verdict, the judge was changed to someone also from Pototan, Iloilo."

Evelio B. Javier's name has re-emerged in headlines, following the postponement of an event planned by the camp of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. in Antique province.

Marcos' camp said that its scheduled February 24 rally was moved "in the spirit of peace and unity" and was supposed to be held at Binirayan Sports Complex in the capital of San Jose de Buenavista.

Earlier reports indicated that the event was held off following protests by residents on social media. It was also reported that the rally was supposed to be held at the Evelio B. Javier Freedom Park, not Binirayan Sports Complex.

The park was where gunmen, allegedly under orders from former assemblyman Pacificador, shot dead Javier on February 11, 1986. Pacificador was an ally of Ferdinand E. Marcos, being a member of the Kilusang Bagong Lipunan party.