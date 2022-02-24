Watch more on iWantTFC

MAYNILA—Isang babaeng source umano ng shabu sa Pasay City ang inaresto sa ikinasang buy-bust operation ng mga pulis.

Isinagawa ang operasyon sa isang bahay sa Apelo Cruz Street, Barangay 157, at agad inaresto ang supek matapos positibong bentahan umano ang isang poseur-buyer ng shabu.

Nakumpiska sa babae ang 2 maliit na sachet ng hinihinalang shabu at isang plastic umano ng shabu na may timbang na 61 grams.

Tinatantyang nasa higit P414,800 ang nasabat na ilegal na droga.

Ayon kay Pasay Chief Police Col. Cesar Paday-Os, ito na ang ika-4 nilang drug-related operation sa lugar.

"Three operations conducted sa area. So siya 'yung natumbok natin na source. So area natin is Apello," aniya.

Dagdag ni Paday-Os, iniimbestigahan pa nila ang posibleng supplier ng arestado.

Tumanggi naman magbigay ng pahayag ang suspek.

Haharap sa kasong paglabag sa Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act ang suspek.