2022 polls will decide what version of history happened 50 years ago: historian

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - The 2022 elections will not only be a political decision but will also be a "referendum of what version of history happened 50 years ago," a historian said Friday.

The success or failure of former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos in his presidential bid will affect how the public will view history, according to professor Xiao Chua.

"If he does well, maybe we will forget people power was a good thing. We also see there are deeper implications on how we see ourselves. Remember that People Power is one of the rare victories of a unified Filipino. If we cancel that event, what will be left of us?" he told ANC's Headstart.

The fight between textbooks and social media is not "fair," Chua said.

"We all know there are social media operators, we all know that many of these creators whether unwittingly or not, their posts are boosted by people who have the means or capacity to influence social media algorithms," he said.

"Many times these are flooded by clickbaits because they’ve done it n America before. They can target individuals and trigger their emotions through this video. That’s why we have to learn from them how to counter what they're doing."

The EDSA Revolution of 1986 is in the curriculum of Grade 6 of the K-12 system, Chua said.

"Teachers try their best to come out with content, evidence about what happened during Martial Law. The problem is, it’s not just the educational system that is to be blamed," he said.

The public "changed their views about what happened 36 years ago because of the frustrations we have had with how democracy turned out," Chua said.

"Remember EDSA People Power Revolution we always equate it with the restoration of democracy. But of course that was hi-jacked by the elite, the electoral system, the political system was hi-jacked by them," he said.

"People were frustrated that the problems that we felt EDSA or democracy will solve although our people or our leader have tried. That’s a bigger factor in why people, even if you put evidence in front of them, have changed their opinion about it."