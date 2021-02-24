Home  >  News

Tulfo faces probe over smuggled Sinopharm vaccine

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 05:06 AM

Philippine regulators will investigate the vaccination of columnist and special envoy to China Ramon Tulfo using a smuggled vaccine from China's Sinopharm.

The veteran journalist sees nothing wrong with the inoculation. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2021
