Sunog sumiklab sa gusali sa grocery warehouse sa QC

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 07:20 AM

MAYNILA - Patuloy na inaapula ang isang warehouse ng grocery items sa Sangandaan, Quezon City nitong Huwebes ng umaga.

Idineklara nang fire under control ang sunog na sumiklab alas-11:15 ng gabi nitong Miyerkoles, ayon sa Bureau of Fire Protection-QC. 

Aabot sa higit P5 milyon ang halaga ng pinsala ng sunog.

--Ulat ni Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

