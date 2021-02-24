Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for health workers
ABS-CBN News
Posted at Feb 25 2021 04:39 AM
ANC, The World Tonight, Sinovac Biotech, COVID-19 vaccine, Sinovac vaccine, frontliners
- /video/business/02/25/21/ph-shares-fall-to-near-4-week-low
- /video/news/02/25/21/de-lima-marks-fourth-year-in-detention
- /news/02/25/21/only-19-percent-of-adult-filipinos-willing-to-be-vaccinated-vs-covid-19-survey
- /news/02/25/21/nbi-to-conduct-separate-investigation-into-pnp-pdea-shootout
- /news/02/25/21/duterte-iniutos-sa-local-officials-na-mamigay-ng-libreng-face-masks-sa-kanilang-mga-residente