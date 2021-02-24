Home  >  News

Sinovac says its COVID-19 vaccine safe, effective for health workers

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 04:39 AM

Chinese drugmaker Sinovac BioTech contradicts a recommendation by Philippine regulators against giving the company's COVID-19 vaccine to health workers.

Sinovac pointed out many other countries are using its vaccine for their own medical frontliners. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2021
