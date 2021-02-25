Home  >  News

PNP, PDEA ask for more time in investigating deadly shootout

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 10:57 PM

A joint probe by the Philippine police and the country's anti-narcotics agency will attempt to uncover the reasons why their operatives clashed in a deadly shootout Wednesday in Quezon City.

Among the angles to be investigated is how the supposed misencounter may have been engineered by drug syndicates. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 25, 2021
 
