Home  >  News

PH gov't rejects vaccine manufacturers' 'blanket immunity' request

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 11:23 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

Further delays in the Philippines' access to COVID vaccines after the government denies the request of vaccine makers to waive their liability for any diverse effects of their drugs.

The vaccines could be delivered sooner, but for that to happen, the Philippine government may have to pay a higher price. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 25, 2021
 
Read More:  ANC   The World Tonight   COVID-19 vaccines   Sinovac   COVID-19 vaccination program   indemnification agreement  