PGH to be given Sinovac vaccine

Posted at Feb 25 2021 11:25 PM

The Philippine General Hospital is set to be the first recipient of the country's first ever batch of COVID-19 vaccines from China's Sinovac, which is set to arrive this Sunday.

One group, however, believes frontliners should not be inoculated with a vaccine with relatively low efficacy. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 25, 2021
