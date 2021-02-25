Home  >  News

Fil-Chinese companies umorder ng 500k doses ng Sinovac

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 11:40 PM

Pumirma na ng kontrata ang mga Filipino-Chinese businessmen para umorder ng 500,000 doses ng Sinovac vaccines na nagkakahalaga ng P325 milyon. Nilinaw naman ng 2 grupo ng mga negosyante na hindi puwedeng ibenta ng mga kompanya ang bakuna at dapat libre ito sa kanilang mga manggagawa. Nagpa-Patrol, Alvin Elchico. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 25 Pebrero 2021

