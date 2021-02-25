Home  >  News

DOJ chief admits police lapses in drug war

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 11:10 PM

For the first time, the Philippine justice secretary admitted before the UN Human Rights Council lapses on the part of police in the country's drug war.

Some rights advocates doubt the intention behind the admission. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 25, 2021
 
