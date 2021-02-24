Home  >  News

De Lima marks fourth year in detention

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 25 2021 04:33 AM

Philippine Senator Leila de Lima marked her fourth year in detention Wednesday.

De Lima and her family hope she will be set free soon, especially after the dismissal of one of her drug cases. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2021
 
