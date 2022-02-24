Home  >  News

Campaign rally ng 'UniTeam' sa eskuwelahan di natuloy matapos mabatikos

Posted at Feb 24 2022 08:33 PM

Nag-ikot sa probinsiya ng Iloilo ang tambalang Bongbong Marcos at Sara Duterte. Hindi nga lang natuloy ang pagtitipon sana sa isang pampublikong paaralan sa munisipalidad ng Guimbal matapos itong umani ng batikos. Nagpa-Patrol, Joyce Balancio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 24 Pebrero 2022

