PH senator De Lima marks 5 years since arrest

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 11:16 PM

Detained Philippine senator and staunch Duterte critic Leila de Lima marked her fifth year in jail.

Various groups and political allies renewed calls to dismiss what they believe are trumped-up drug charges against her. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2022
