Comelec to hold presidential, vice presidential debates in March

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 11:01 PM

Philippine presidential candidates will again face off in a debate, this time hosted by the Commission on Elections.

It is still uncertain, however, if the perceived election frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. will attend. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 24, 2022
