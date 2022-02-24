Home  >  News

AUV, tumagilid nang mabangga ng kotse sa Commonwealth Avenue

Lyza Aquino, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 10:52 AM | Updated as of Feb 24 2022 11:15 AM

MANILA -- Isang AUV ang tumagilid matapos mabangga ng isang kotse sa Commonwealth Avenue.

Ligtas naman ang tatlong sakay ng AUV na agad nakalabas ng sasakyan.
Nagtamo ang ilan sa kanila ng minor injuries. 

Hindi na nagbigay ng pahayag ang dalawang panig pero ayon sa Quezon City Police, nabangga ng kotse ang AUV.

Nawalan na umano ng kontrol ang driver ng AUV hanggang sa tumagilid ito.

Dinala na sa tanggapan ng Traffic Sector 5 ang mga sasakyan.

Samantala, inararo naman ng isang AUV ang 16 na concrete barrier sa EDSA bus lane nitong 3:30 a.m. 

Ayon kay Wilmer Guariz, driver ng AUV, galing sila ng Las Piñas at pauwi na sa Marilao, Bulacan nang makaidlip siya habang nagmamaneho.

"Antok lang, parang nakaidlip ako konti tapos nabulaga ako sumabit ako dyan."

"Hindi ko na kinabig kasi babaliktad na ako. Mabilis eh, mga nobenta takbo ko."

