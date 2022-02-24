African swine fever hits Bontoc; 200 pigs culled

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Some areas in Bontoc Town in Mountain Province have been hit with African swine fever (ASF), with over 200 pigs already culled since late last year to control the situation, its mayor said on Thursday.

In an interview over Teleradyo, Bontoc Mayor Franklin Odsey said the outbreak started in October last year, with a total of 206 pigs killed until this month.

"Starting October hanggang ngayon, 206, mga backyard hograisers lang ang taong naapektuhan pero malaking bagay sa kanila po," Odsey said.

"Our team conducted disinfection sa mga... hograisers namin."

The local chief executive said they plan to provide free piglets to help affected hograisers revive their business.

They are not stopping, however, other hog raisers from operating their pig pens most especially if they do not go out of their areas and have healthy hogs.

"Yung mga healthy pigs, kasi hindi naman lahat ng baboy affected ng ASF. Kaya yung healthy pigs, pinapayagan namin... but it does not go out of the barangay... para hindi kumalat yung ASF," he said.

Fatal to hogs but not to humans, African swine fever was previously detected in 493 cities and municipalities in 12 regions, President Rodrigo Duterte said in May last year, when he declared a nationwide state of calamity over ASF.

ASF in the middle of last year also prompted Duterte to raise pork's minimum access volume, which refers to the quantity of an agricultural product that may be imported with a lower tariff.

