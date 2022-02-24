Home  >  News

PatrolPH
Teleradyo

17 indibidwal inaresto dahil sa pagsusugal sa Taguig

Anna Cerezo, ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2022 09:46 AM | Updated as of Feb 24 2022 09:47 AM

Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA -- Arestado ang 17 indibidwal sa ilegal na pagsusugal matapos magsagawa ng serye ng anti-criminality operations ang Taguig City police nitong Miyerkules.

Pasado 3 p.m., hinuli ng mga tauhan ng Sub-Station 6 ang apat na lalakeng naaktohang naglalaro ng dice game sa kahabaan ng Libis Street sa Barangay Central Signal Village.

Nakumpiska sa kanila ang bet money na nagkakahalagang P740.00 at isang pares ng dice.

Bandang 5 p.m. naman, sa kahabaan ng Capistrano Extension sa Barangay Hagonoy, isang mekaniko at isang construction worker ang inaresto dahil sa paglalaro ng cara y cruz.

Nagsasagawa ng Oplan Galugad ang mga tauhan ng Taguig City Police Sub-Station 9 nang mamataan ang mga suspek.

Nasamsam sa kanila ang P530.00 na tayang pera at tatlong pisong na barya na ginamit bilang toss coin.

Samantala, sa kahabaan naman ng P. Burgos Street sa Barangay Sta Ana, sakote ang 4 na indibidwal matapos mahuli ng pulis na naglalaro ng cara y cruz.

Narekober sa kanila ang P570.00 at tatlong pisong barya na ginamit bilang flip coin.

Bandang 6 p.m. naman, 7 suspek ang inaresto sa Barangay Western Bicutan ng mga tauhan ng Taguig City Police Sub-Station 2 matapos maaktuhang naglalaro ng baraha.

Nasamsam ang dalawang deck ng playing cards at bet money na nagkakahalaga ng P608.00.

Nahaharap sa kasong illegal gambling ang mga suspek.

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  illegal gambling   gambling   sugal   taguig   cara y cruz  