Home  >  News

Lalaking nagbanta sa social media hawak ang lumang granada, timbog

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 24 2021 12:32 PM

Watch more in iWantTFC

MAYNILA — Timbog ang isang 35 anyos na lalaki matapos nitong magbanta sa social media na pasasabugin ang isang lumang granada sa Barangay Sta. Ana, Pateros ngayong Miyerkoles.

Nabahala ang ilan sa nakakita sa kanyang in-upload na larawan na may hawak siyang granada at agad siyang pinuntahan ng mga awtoridad. 

Ayon kay Police Col. Ramchrisen Haveria Jr., maaaring ginamit pa noong World War II ang granada pero delikado pa rin ito at pwedeng sumabog kung maibagsak.

Paliwanag ng suspek nakuha niya ang granada sa kakilala na ipinagbebenta umano ng P3,000.
 
Aminado rin ito na lasing siya nang i-post ang larawan hawak ang delikadong gamit sa social media. 

Nahaharap ang suspek sa kasong paglabag sa illegal possession of explosives.

—Ulat ni Lady Vicencio, ABS-CBN News

Bisitahin ang Patrol.PH para sa iba pang mga balita.
Read More:  Tagalog News   vintage grenade   grenade   illegal possession of explosives   Pateros   Sta. Ana  