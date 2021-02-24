Gov't urged to remove age restriction for Intramuros visitors

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The Department of Tourism said Wednesday it will ask government to remove age restrictions for Intramuros visitors.

The agency will ask the Inter-Agency Task Force against COVID-19 to allow even just one day of "family day," said Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat.

"'Yun ang hinihiling namin sa IATF na tanggalin na ang age restriction kahit isang araw lang na may family day...Nakita mo naman ang Intramuros, open space, open air and we accept at any given time only 100 people," she told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo.

(That's what we're asking the IATF, to remove the age restriction, even just for one day of family day.)

Under IATF guidelines, children below 15 years old and those 65 years old and above are required to stay at home at all times except for when obtaining essential goods and services in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ).

The prohibition does not apply for jogging, biking and other related physical exercise activities.

Metro Manila, home to roughly a tenth of the Philippines' 100 million population, remains under GCQ.