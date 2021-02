Gov't 'stands by' vaccination cluster despite delay of vaccine arrivals: official

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The administration said Wednesday it "stands by" its COVID-19 vaccination cluster and negotiating panel following criticisms over the delay of its inoculation program.

"We stand by the vaccination cluster and the negotiating panel that’s making all the arrangements with different brands. They’ve been able to secure doses," Cabinet Secretary Karlo Nograles told ANC's Headstart.

"Magkakaroon na ng next batches na darating (There will be next batches to come). But in terms of the timeline, we’ve stated what the timeline is. So far, may konting (There's a slight) delay sa Pfizer and Astra(Zeneca) thru COVAX facility, but we’re fixing that," he said.

Some 117,000 doses of Pfizer vaccines through global alliance COVAX Facility were expected to arrive in the Philippines this month but the shipment was delayed due to the absence of an indemnification agreement.

The government earlier said 50 to 70 million Filipinos can be immunized against COVID-19 by yearend if vaccine supplies arrive on time.

The Philippines has logged 564,865 confirmed COVID-19 cases, as of Tuesday, including 29,817 active infections and 12,107 deaths.