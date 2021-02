Construction of EDSA elevated bus ramp eyed in 3 months: MMDA

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The construction of elevated bus ramps to ease traffic in EDSA might begin in 3 months, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority said Wednesday.

The Department of Transportation has downloaded P100 million for the project and the Department of Public Works and Highways is set to finish its design, said MMDA chairman Benhur Abalos.

"Pagkatapos makuha ang design ipapabid po ito. Ayoko maipit, siguro approximately 3 months, more or less po. Ang mabigat po rito 'yung proseso ng legal requirement, mga bidding bidding," he told ABS-CBN's Teleradyo when asked when construction would start.

(After we've received the design, the bidding will start. Maybe in approximately 3 months, more or less its construction will begin. The process of legal requirement, the bidding, is tedious.)

"Mabilis naman po ang construction nito kasi mga bakal po muna para mabilis nating magawa."

(The construction will be quick because we will place steel first.)