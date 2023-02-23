Home  >  News

Senator says officials behind latest sugar importation could face raps

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 10:18 PM

A Philippine opposition lawmakers blamed the agriculture department for alleged state-sponsored smuggling.

That’s after a senior agriculture official admitted he allowed a large importation of sugar even before a proper order was issued. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 23, 2023
 
