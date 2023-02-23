Home  >  News

DOJ chief Remulla says meeting with EU lawmakers ‘constructive’

Posted at Feb 23 2023 10:09 PM

A European Parliamentary delegation visited former Philippine Senator Leila de Lima on the eve of her sixth year in detention.

The parliamentarians were also well received by the Philippine justice secretary, in contrast to the hostile reactions they met Wednesday from some senators. - The World Tonight, ANC, February 23, 2023
