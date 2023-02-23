Home  >  News

Lalaking hubo na nagwala sa hotel sa QC, nahulihan ng droga

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Feb 23 2023 08:57 PM

Arestado ang isang call center agent matapos maghubad at magwala sa isang hotel sa Quezon City. Nakuhanan din siya ng hinihinalang shabu at injectable prescriptive drugs na walang kaukulang reseta. Nagpa-Patrol, Zyann Ambrosio. TV Patrol, Huwebes, 23 Pebrero 2023. 

