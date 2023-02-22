Hubo't hubad na lalaki nagwala sa lobby ng hotel

Watch more on iWantTFC

Nagwala ang isang hubo’t hubad na lalaki sa lobby ng isang hotel sa Cubao, Quezon City, Huwebes ng madaling araw.

Kwento ng security guard at receptionist sa naturang hotel, unang bumaba sa lobby ang guest para magcheck out, ngunit wala siyang mabigay na susi kaya pansamantala muna siyang pinaghintay.

"Maya’t maya lumapit siya samin naka-hubo’t hubad so para maiwasang mapahiya siya or baka may pumasok na pamilyang may bata, pinipilit namin siyang pumasok sa gilid. Na parang sasaktan na niya sarili niya, di na namin maintindihan ang sinasabi niya," ani Jolly Arino, security guard ng hotel.

Inabutan ng ABS-CBN News team ang lalaki sa loob ng kanyang hotel room, nadamitan na at pinalilibutan ng mga pulis at barangay officials.

Pero patuloy parin na tila wala siya sa kanyang wisyo. Hindi pa rin siya makilala dahil walang nakuhang ID ang mga pulis at pag tinanong kung anong pangalan niya, siya daw si Son of God.

Nakadiskubre din ang mga awtoridad ng pinaghihinalaang iligal na droga sa kanyang la mesa, at ng plastic syringe sa basurahan.

Hindi pa pumayag humarap sa camera ang mga pulis habang patuloy ang kanilang imbestigasyon at inventory ng mga gamit ng lalaki.

Kasalukuyan silang nasa loob parin ng hotel room ng naturang lalaki.